'That's something to be proud of'

“Thirteen years of hard work, dedication, blood, sweat and tears have paid off — especially the tears; that anxiety attack will always get you,” valedictorian Jacob Martin laughingly told classmates in the packed NHS gymnasium during his speech. “Congratulations, you get a piece of paper that mean almost nothing in today’s job market, but, hey, at least we get to play dress up.”

As he and his peers “played dress up,” Martin and salutatorian Julia Olsen encouraged NHS’s departing seniors to reflect on their education and accomplishments with pride, focusing on the successes the class accomplished.

Olsen pointed out a few of those memorable moments.

“In basketball, we started out our high school journey as state champions and recently the girls advanced farthest in school history to regional semifinals,” she said. “NERD Nation competed in the world finals multiple times. We have all enjoyed musicals ... Other things you may remember and cherish are attending and participating in sporting events, concerts, talent shows, field trips, clubs, banquets and fundraisers. We have faced lots of success out of our four years.”

Class president Emily Smith added that the school newspaper Trucker Imprint placed first in the OSMA state competition, seniors alone raised 160 pounds of pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House, cheerleaders went to state for the first time among many others achievements.

Principal Brad Cooley pointed out a couple of the big “firsts and lasts” for this class.

Nearly all from this class were born in 1998 or 1999. Next year’s class will include many students born in 2000.

“Your class, the Class of 2017, will forever be mentioned in the historical annuals of Norwalk High School,” he said. “Your class represents the last group of students to have been born in the 20th century. ... You closed down the 20th century shortly after your birth and you closed down a league (Northern Ohio League) shortly before your high school graduation. Those are some strong bookends that make up your life story.”

The Northern Ohio League, which formed in 1944 with NHS as one of the charter members, is being disbanded. Next year, Norwalk athletes will compete in the 21-school Sandusky Bay Conference.

“I would say as a class we have accomplished a lot and have been very successful — unlike the (Golden State) Warriors who blew a 3-1 lead,” Smith said. “Knowing all of this, I hope you are proud. I hope walking our of the doors today you will have no regrets.”

“Whatever our paths take us, I wish each and everyone of us will be as successful in whatever we do,” Olsen added.

As the alumni continue those individual paths, Martin — who had the audience laughing, cheering and clapping several times during his words or wisdom and “social anxiety” — advised them to make it their own.

“Our journey is just beginning, and I can’t think of a better place to start,” he said.

“From here, what will define you is how you act in life, your values and what you have learned,” Martin said. “When you go to judge the success of your life, do not merely judge it on the status or wealth, as those things are just temporary. When you are feeling overwhelmed, or lost or have no idea where you are going, remember that life is something that you don’t win — it’s simply something we experience. The only permanent thing is the people that we decide to keep close to us.

“(I hope) you find someone that you want to spend the rest of your life with because companionship, love and friendliness are really the only ways you can truly succeed in our increasingly narcissistic, superficial and materialist society. Happiness is the master key to life.”

To find that happiness, Olsen encouraged her peers to “go out of your way to visit new places, meet people and test out various hobbies.”

“As our class motto says, ‘We will never discover new oceans until we have the courage to lose sight of the shore,’” she said. “Keep an open mind as you consider your options for the future and don’t be afraid to change your job or your major.”

The class flower is a yellow rose and its colors are sapphire blue and silver. The class song performed by the select and concert choirs was “Seasons of Love.” The orchestra performed “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates entered and exited the gym.

“Regardless of where you will go,” Smith said, “you will all be a Norwalk High School class of 2017 graduate — that’s something to be proud of.”