Small-town living results in big-time values

The day was full of laughter, tears and memories as 55 students walked across the school’s stage to receive their diplomas Sunday afternoon.

“...We are all destined for greatness because of the pure, honest upbringing we were blessed with,” valedictorian Madyson Risner said, fighting back tears as she spoke. “By being raised in a small town we have learned to value things that so many people disregard in the world.”

They value respect, a firm handshake and saying “please” and “thank you,” she said.

Salutatorian Lexie Adams brought some humor to the ceremony, remembering the good times she had throughout her years.

“Not only have there been a few hardships in my high school career, but also a lot of cheerful moments,” Adams said. “...(Like) when we all worked on projects for over a month in English class eighth-grade year and ended up not finishing them. ... For some odd reason.”

Corah Pope, daughter of Angel and Clay Pope, plans on heading to Mount Vernon for college. Trey Hoover, son of Lisa and Odis Hoover, is going straight into the workforce.

No matter where the graduates go, they will never forget “(their) own little corner of the world” they came from, Risner said.

This year’s class song is “Humble and Kind” while the class flower is the rose. The class motto is “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again.”

Class officers are Marshall Wheeler, president, Bryan Copus, vice president, Kara Walcher, secretary, Sean Tuttle, treasurer, along with student council reps Brandon Barnett and Skye Mills. Members of the student council are Lexie Adams, president, Hannah Bond, vice president, and Miles Burton, treasurer.

Class advisers are Sarah Lucha and Brian Kiesel.