'Once a Flash, always a Flash'

Legg, senior valedictorian, spoke Sunday during Willard’s 127th annual commencement ceremony. She pondered the meaning behind the pastel succulent, a small, hardy plant which her class chose as its “class flower.” Originally, they considered choosing a cactus, but settled on succulents in lieu of a traditional flower.

“To some of you, it probably seems like a silly idea. We don’t see ourselves as traditional or normal,” Legg said. “Similar to a succulent, we have also been absorbing and storing information for the past four years.”

“Life as we know it, here at Willard High School, is coming to an end. ... As we go our separate ways, we have to plant our roots somewhere else.”

She explained out that the plants would eventually have to be re-potted to grow properly, moving from one stage of life to the next.

Following Legg, Pioneer CTC student and Willard graduate Genesis Matos took the stage. She began with some sage advice for her classmates: “As Steve Jobs once said, your time is limited so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”

Matos recalled moving from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico as a child, then finally arriving in Willard, Ohio.

“As a young child I really did not know what to expect,” she said. When she arrived, she did not speak the language and “was very nervous.”

Despite this, she said her teachers and classmates welcomed her.

“Throughout the years I grew close to my classmates,” Matos said, adding how she was impressed by the community’s school spirit. Although they have graduated, she said of her classmates “I have formed a bond with them that will never be broken.”

Like Matos and Legg, principal Chris Schaaf encouraged the 97 seniors to remember their roots. During the ceremony, seven students received honors diplomas and numerous students were recognized for achievements in National Honor Society, FFA, leadership program and college credit plus. Seniors who attended Pioneer CTC were also recognized at the ceremony. A number of students also received scholarships toward further education.

“Once a Flash, always a Flash. You’re always welcome here,” Schaaf said.