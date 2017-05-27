Willard grads encourage students 'take advantage of all opportunities'

The class had five students that stood out above the rest for the hard work they put into this chapter — Desiree “Annie” Cummings, Kelsey Gillmor, Rebecca Blanton, Caley Legg and Caroline Smith.

Blanton, the daughter of Bob and Nina said her fondest memory from high school is cheering at Friday night games. What she’s going to miss the most of this part of her life is seeing her friends and homecoming week.

Blanton shared a little wisdom with her underclassmen.

“Work hard in all your classes and get involved,” she said.

Her accolades, activities and awards include National Honor Society vice president, FFA vice president, cheerleading, theater, academic challenge honor roll, honors graduate and receiving her honors diploma.

She plans to major in nursing and minor in Spanish at Capital University. A decade from now, she sees herself “being a pediatric nurse and hopefully married.”

Cummings, daughter of Chad and Stacey, said her favorite secondary school memory is travelling to Florida with her marching band class this past school year.

“I will miss seeing my friends, some of who I have been with since the first grade,” she said.

Cummings’ advice to the younger students is to stay focused all the important areas in life.

“Try hard in school and stay super involved, but among your bust schedule don’t forget to have fun and make memories,” she said.

\Her acmplishments, awards and activities include 4-H, FFA, band, bowling (state runner-up), Pristine Senior Living assitant, student council, NHS president, Miss Flame 2015, NOVFA Fire Queen 1st runner up and 2015 Huron County Fair 1st runner up.

Cummings plans to major in speech language pathology at Bluffton University.

“In 10 years I hope to have a home and a career in geriatrics for speech therapy,” she said.

Gillmor, daughter of Ryan and Amy, said as she moves on she will miss having fun with her friends and being a apart of high school events.

She said she will always hold on to the memories of prom, singing at state contest for symphonic choir and cheering in the fall and winter.

“No dream is to big,” she told her underclassmen. “High school goes by so quickly so make sure you have fun and never give up on your goals.”

Her accomplishments, activities and awards include basketball and football cheerleading, track and field, symphonic and show choir, student government, NHS, buckeye Girls State and Franklin B. Walter Award for Huron County.

She plans to major in speech and language pathology at the University of Toledo.

“I see myself enjoying time with friends and family (in ten years),” she said.

Legg, daughter of Brad Legg and Lannette Clemons, said her fondest memories are “being involved in FFA.”

“I will miss seeing my friends everyday and all the fun different activities (homecoming, prom, MOKP, etc.),” she said.

A few words of wisdom she offered the younger students were “take advantage of all the opportunities to be involved in different activities, because you’ll regret it if you don’t.”

Her accomplishments, activities and awards include FFA, 4-H, girls basketball, NHS, student council, class officer, homecoming committee, honor roll and honors graduate.

She plans to study agriscience education at The Ohio State University.

Smith is the daughter of john and Alice who will “miss seeing my friends daily.”

Her favorite memory of high school though is “the senior prank of our class eating lunch, playing games and relaxing.”

Like her peers, she encouraged the underlassmen to “participate in as much as you can throughout high school.”

Her accomplishments, activities and awards include NHS, National Society of High School Scholars, pit orchestra, theater, tennis, volleyball, band, employment and volunteering.

She will be attending the University of Toledo this fall and has some good plans for the future.

“I see myself in 10 yeas as happy,” she said.