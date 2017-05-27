'Pursue your happiness from this point on'

The commencement ceremony took place Friday night at the hight school.

Salutatorian Janet Arnold said she hopes to “always reflect upon and cherish this chapter” because of the “experiences we have shared, the lessons we have learned and the memories we have made.”

Rather than focusing on some of his fondest memories of the past four years, Valedictorian Jared Baker told his class about some of the toughest ones.

Baker said he was raised by his grandfather, someone who had cared for him since he was little. Those roles reversed though his sophomore year when his grandfather was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. A surgery to remove the three tumors caused him to lose mobility on his right side, cognitive skills and the ability to communicate effectively.

“These losses made every day a challenge to do the things that we take for granted, such as feeding yourself or just saying ‘I love you,’” Baker said. “This diagnosis of his turned my life upside down along with many others. So, as a sophomore, I had switched roles with a man that had always cared for me.”

Baker described some of the most challenging and draining days as he cared for his grandfather during long, early morning hour seizures, as he helped him to eat and communicate and eventually when he was called home from study hall to be by his grandfather’s side while he drew his last breath and “I saw no more life in the man that meant so much to me.”

Baker said after each thing that happened, every seizure, sleepless night and exhausting day and even after the loss of his father-figure, he made sure he woke up at 6:30 and came to school the next morning.

Sometimes I questioned how I was able to keep doing well in school or how I could keep returning to school so much, as it seemed like an added unnecessary stress,” he said. “I thought about it and I realized something. School was something I enjoyed doing. I loved coming and learning something new each day with my class.

“My point for all these stories of hard times in my life is that even when you are at your lowest of lows, you can still succeed. As long as you are happy with where you are in life and you are passionate with what you do, you will succeed.

“So class, I hope you all get where you want to be in your lives. Do not just settle with something you don’t enjoy. No matter what you do, you will thrive and succeed if that is what you enjoy doing. Pursue your happiness from this point on.”

Arnold reminded her classmates, that as they pursue that happiness in their life, not to forget “where you came from” and to be proud to be a Plymouth Big Red.

“As we leave the same doorway that has been our entrance into our second home for the past four years, it will no longer be an entrance but an exit,” she said.

“We will be exiting the place that we have been so comfortable and grown to love, and entering the real world where our futures lie ahead of us. We have completed this chapter in our story. We accomplished something that at one time seemed to be impossible. Congratulations Class of 2017, we are now Plymouth-Shiloh Local School Alumni.”