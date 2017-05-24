South Central top 5 share memories, tips, plans for future

The district’s top five ranking students shared a few of those moments. This year’s top five seniors are Madyson Risner, Lexie Adams, Skye Mills, Sierra Hiltbrunner and Kara Walcher.

For valedictorian Madyson Risner, daughter of Thad and Tammy Smith and Mike and Alxis Risner, her favorite memories of high school include her time on stage crew for the high school theater where she made “great friends” and grew closer the cast working through about 30 productions of 10 shows.

“It made me so proud to see the cast do so well night after night and to see how well the crew did their jobs to help it all come together. I’ll never forget our school-wide games of hide and seek between shows, or how we invaded the elementary playgrounds when it was nice outside,” she said.

She will miss that small, close-knit community the most and said it will be hard adjusting to not seeing them all the time.

“I was lucky to go to a school where everyone knew each other and everyone was so close with each other. I’ll miss that a lot,” Risner added.

She told her underclassmen to “take off work and go to that game. Go to your friend’s bonfire — you can sleep the next day. Homecoming and prom may not be ‘your thing’ but go anyway. Above all, make sure you’re at the school or vocational school at least part of the day. CCP is awesome and doing that full-time is great, but you’ll miss your school and classmates.”

Her awards, achievements and activities include National Honor Society, valedictorian, class officer (three years), Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) (two years), youth group mission trips, HOBY alumnus, stage crew (five years) and academic challenge.

Risner will attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University, majoring in social work and recieve her master’s degree in children services. In 10 years she hopes to “be settled in my career with a family of my own.”

Salutatorian Lexie Adams, daughter of John and Kelli, said her favorite memory is playing in the volleyball pregames and said she will miss her athletics the most.

She told her underclassmen not to “take anything for granted and to enjoy every moment of high school.”

Adams’ awards, activities and achievements include varsity volleyball, track, powerlifting, SADD, NHS president, student council president and yearbook.

She will major in biology at Walsh University and then go to a graduate school for physical therapy.

“I see myself working at a hospital and also beginning a family in 10 years,” Adams said.

Placing third in her class is Skye Mills, daughter of Mike and Chris.

She said she will miss “being dumb with my friends” the most but said she has “many amazing memories” to look back on. Her favorite will be her senior softball season.

“High school goes by fast,” Mills said to her underclassmen. “ Have fun, work hard and take risks. Make everyday count and always be yourself.”

Her awards, activities and achievements are varsity power lifting (three-time letter winner), varsity softball (two-time letter winner), yearbook, SADD, student council and NHS vice-president.

Mills will attend Kent State University to major in fashion merchandising.

Sierra Hiltbrunner, daughter of Mark and Micki, ranked fourth in her class and said her fondest high school memory is meeting her “high school sweetheart.”

“Without a doubt,” she will miss her sports the most and told her underclassmen to get the most out of their high school careers.

“Work hard and take advantage of your opportunities,” Risner said. “Putting in all the time and hard work is not fun, but it will pay off. and it feels incredible when it does!”

Her top awards, accomplishments and achievements include being accepted into the occupational therapy assistant program at North Central State College (NCSC), NCSC Tuition Freedom Scholarship and maintaining a cumulative college GPA of 3.8 while in sports and working part time.

Risner said for the future she sees herself working to pay off her college loans after graduating her OTA program in 2019, after which she will pursue her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree.

“In 10 years I see myself settled down with a beautiful family and being able to go to work and so something I’m passionate about. I see myself helping others and making a difference in people’s lives,” she said.

At fifth in class Kara Walcher, daughter of Daren and Amanda, will always remember taking high school field trips with FFA and said she will miss FFA the most.

“Strive to be your best,” she said as her advice to the younger students. “And always work hard, but have fun.”

Walcher’s awards, activities and achievements include FFA state degree, FFA secretary, 4-H club president, 201 Huron County Saddle Horse Queen, National Honor Society, FFA star leader award and SADD.

She will earn a dual major in western equestrian and equine business management at the University of Findlay.

“I hope to one day own my own horse training facility and share my passion for horses with others,” Walcher said of her future.