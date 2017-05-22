Endowment Fund for Norwalk City Schools awards $54,250 in scholarships

Recipients of the General Academic Scholarships are Anessa Berry, Max Berry, Camryn Bickerstaff, Caila Case, Ally Douglas, Jordan Gessner, Kaitlyn Gilson, Juanita Mancilla, Jacob Messersmith, Colleen Miller, Damon Mohan, Komal Mohan, Julia Olsen, Paiten Ott, Mya Ray, Elizabeth Schneider, Lyndsey Sheldon, Aaron Smith, Connie Yang, and Miranda Ewell, in memory of Margaret N. Swanbeck.

Memorial scholarships were received by the following students: Griffin Rinner, the M.L. Battles III Memorial Scholarship; Adelynn Mannino, the Lloyd R. and Margaret L. Hannel Scholarship; Emily Smith, the Brent Sellers Scholarship; Sara Staley, the Brent Sellers Scholarship; Emma Young, the NHS Class of 1959 Scholarship; Andrew Herner, the Jake Gelvin Memorial Scholarship; Jacob Martin, the Carmel Jean and Carl J. Boehler College Scholarship; Summerlee Bigler, the Dylan R. Flew Memorial Scholarship; Logan Weaver, the Dylan R. Flew Memorial Scholarship; Cole Berry, the Lions Club Scholarship; Madeline Roche, the Lions Club Scholarship; Samantha Smith, the Lions Club Scholarship; Nicholas Negrete, the Nick and Dave Kluding Indian Guides Scholarship; Brandi Braker, the Carol Mason Music Scholarship.

This is the 17th year that the Endowment Fund has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors. The Endowment Fund’s annual event “A Celebration of the Arts” raises significant funds for the general academic scholarships.

The Endowment Fund was formed in 2000 to provide a stable source of funding for the scholarships and also Norwalk City Schools faculty grants for additional classroom projects. Current officers of the eleven member Board of Trustees are Jeff Savage, president; John Hipp, vice president; Gretchen Gerken, secretary; and Marcia Barlow, treasurer.