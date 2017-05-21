Norwalk's top 5 share memories, plans for future

The top-five academic students are: Jacob Martin, Julia Olsen, Colleen Miller, Camryn Bickerstaff and Madeline Roche.

Martin, the son of John and Lisa, is the valedictorian.

He said his fondest NHS memory is “Mr. Higgins’ puns” and he will miss Higgins’ math class the most. Martin’s top awards, achievements and activities include Firelands Challenge, NERD Nation and National Honor Society.

His advice to underclassmen is to be yourself and “don’t let other people define who you are.”

Martin will study chemical and bioengineering at Cleveland State University. In 10 years, he sees himself working for a biochemical company and continuing his education.

Olsen, the daughter of Todd and Jennifer, is the salutatorian.

“I will miss my friends the most,” said Olsen, whose fondest NHS memory is being on the swim team. “You can never start planning too early for your future.”

Her top awards, achievements and activities include: Salutatorian, National Honor Society, being named to the principal’s list and a Norwalk Kiwanis student of the month.

Olsen will study nursing at Cedarville University.

“I see myself as a pediatric nurse practitioner,” she said, referring to her vision for a decade from now.

Miller, the daughter of Kathleen, is ranked third.

Her fondest NHS memories are Higgins’ classes, being an office aide and “going to California for robotics.” She will miss study guides the most.

Miller’s advice to underclassmen is “take any classes that seem vaguely interesting.”

“You never know when you’ll find a new passion,” she added.

Her top awards, achievements and activities include being the vice president of the orchestra and a Norwalk Kiwanis student of the month for December.

Miller will major in biology and pursue a minor in anthropology at Bradley University.

“Maybe I will have figured out what I want to do with my life (in 10 years). Hopefully I at least (will) have my own place and a few cats,” she said.

Bickerstaff, the daughter of Henry Bickerstaff and Kris Williams, is ranked fourth.

Her fondest NHS memories are “talking about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ with Mr. Higgins during seventh-period study hall” and “sharing jokes with Mr. Scheid during bowling season.”

Camryn Bickerstaff’s advice to underclassmen is to “study for AP exams (and) you can sleep later.”

Her top awards, achievements and activities include: Norwalk Kiwanis student of the month, first-team Northern Ohio League for bowling, MVP for bowling, soccer, bowling and National Honor Society.

Bickerstaff, who admittedly has “no idea” what she will do 10 years from now, will attend the Mansfield campus of The Ohio State University.

Roche, the daughter of Matt and Jodie, is ranked fifth.

Her fondest NHS memories are rapping at the talent show this year, attending the OSMA awards at Kent State University and sharing an office with seniors Komal Mohan and Brandi Braker during study hall.

Roche will miss the staff and her classmates the most.

“High school is so much more than receiving a diploma to move on. I have built so many friendships and made many memories. I will miss being able to be young and enjoy myself. It’s time for the real world,” she said.

Her advice to underclassmen is to find your “cheerleaders — people who will support you no matter what.”

“Get ahead on whatever you can, don’t give up and don’t take anything for granted. Take time to cherish what you have or you’ll never realize how much you have to be thankful for,” she added.

Her top awards, achievements and activities include: Serving as editor-in-chief of the Trucker Imprint, first-place rating in the state of Ohio/13 OSMA awards, Key Club president, Book Club, Blue Squad, yearbook, National Honor Society, World Language Club, being a library aide/teacher’s aide, Safety Town instructor and Reach Our Youth mentor.

Roche will study in the occupational therapy assistant (OTA) program at Lorain County Community College. She will continue to work at the Ernsthausen Community Center and Discover Norwalk Magazine.

In 10 years, she said she plans on starting a family, doing volunteer work and working as an OTA.