NHS Book Club helps students explore different writing styles, genres

The Norwalk High School senior mostly enjoys mysteries, thrillers and romances. While being a member of the new NHS Book Club, she enjoyed reading “The Storied Life of A.J. Firky” by Gabrielle Zevin — one of eight novels the group read during the school year.

“But that’s the genre I usually read,” Cardman said, referring to thrillers. “I liked this one more than others I have. It has a lot of details.”

The club ended the school year Friday with a little bit of book discussion, but mostly pizza and pop.

Library aide Lucy Hokes, who advises the group with intervention specialist Cari Beers, handed out a quiz. The students — all girls during Friday’s meeting — sought clarification about who exactly was being mentioned in one question.

“There is a question on every book we’ve read,” said Hokes, who purchased six of the eight books through a grant.

Cardman recived a BAM! gift card for having the most correct answers. When asked what kind of book she would use it on, the daughter of Melissa Cardman and Dan Ward said “whatever someone recommends to me because I’ll read anything.”

The book club, in its first year of existence, had 20 members. Hokes and Beers were inspired to create it since they are in another book club.

“I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to have a book club?’ And she said, ‘Oh, yes,’” Hokes said.

Hokes said she had all the slots filled before the annual ice cream social during which NHS students can sign up for clubs. And if spots opened up, she said there were students eager to join.

“You guys were a lot of fun,” Hokes told the students. “The idea of a book club is to read a book you don’t normally read.”

“It was a good start,” Beers added.

The students were challenged to read writing styles or genres they might not experience normally.

Senior Ellie Schneider enjoyed reading “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman.

“It’s (about) an old man who has lost his wife. He’s trying to kill himself,” she said.

Community members unintentionally prevent that plan.

“There was some comic relief. There was a love story because of the way he describes his wife,” said Schneider, the daughter of Eric and Judy. “I never thought I’d like a book like ‘A Man Called Ove,’ but I did.”

Senior Jordan Gessner found her perspective on life being challenged when she read “Deadline” by Chris Cutcher.

“The main character is dying of cancer. Instead of being sad, he did things he wouldn’t normally do,” she said.

The daughter of Josh Gessner and Mindy Caldwell said she typically wouldn’t read “tear-jerkers” or stories dealing with real life. But the book club pushed her out of her reading safety zone of science fiction and mysteries.

“It was a fun experience to read outside of your element,” she said.