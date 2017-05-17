logo

no avatar
EHOVE Career Center

EHOVE teams compete on state, world level

By KENDRA WARD • Yesterday at 6:00 PM

AVERY — The FCCLA team from EHOVE Career Center has earned a gold award during the recent state competition. And the robotics team was honored by competing on the world level.

EHOVE students have the choice to participate in sports and activities at their home schools plus a variety of activities. 

Student organizations that connect them to career-based competitions are one option that many students choose. They have several reasons for participating in organizations such as FCCLA: The leadership and scholarship opportunities, community service work, chance to apply the career field skills they’ve learned and professional connections.

The robotics team is a sport for the mind where members can learn more than “just” how to build a robot. It’s a chance to become a science and technology leader by engaging in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities that foster important life skills like leadership, communication and self-confidence. The EHOVE robotics team implements the two core values of the FIRST Robotics organization.

According to the FIRST Robotics website, the first value, gracious professionalism, encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community. The second value needed a new word, “coopertition,” to properly encompass it. “Coopertition” is displaying unqualified kindness and respect in the face of fierce competition. It’s founded on the concept and a philosophy that teams can and should help and cooperate with each other even as they compete.

Recommended for You