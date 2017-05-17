EHOVE teams compete on state, world level

EHOVE students have the choice to participate in sports and activities at their home schools plus a variety of activities.

Student organizations that connect them to career-based competitions are one option that many students choose. They have several reasons for participating in organizations such as FCCLA: The leadership and scholarship opportunities, community service work, chance to apply the career field skills they’ve learned and professional connections.

The robotics team is a sport for the mind where members can learn more than “just” how to build a robot. It’s a chance to become a science and technology leader by engaging in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities that foster important life skills like leadership, communication and self-confidence. The EHOVE robotics team implements the two core values of the FIRST Robotics organization.

According to the FIRST Robotics website, the first value, gracious professionalism, encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community. The second value needed a new word, “coopertition,” to properly encompass it. “Coopertition” is displaying unqualified kindness and respect in the face of fierce competition. It’s founded on the concept and a philosophy that teams can and should help and cooperate with each other even as they compete.