Service day is 'big thank-you'

“It helps the community a lot,” said Braylee Wise, who was helping clean the concession stand and raked leaves on the home side of Marsh Field.

“This is like a big thank-you,” the eighth-grader added.

Monday was the annual community service day. In addition to Marsh Field, the work sites included: Clark Park, the village electric and water departments, bus garage, St. Joseph Catholic, Trinity Lutheran Church, U.S. 20, reservoir, the school, Monroeville United Church of Christ and Riverside Cemetery.

“I think it teaches them a sense of responsibility,” said Amber Whaley, a seventh-grade language arts teacher. “I think it also takes away the fear of volunteerism.”

While teachers were at each work site, the students were given a list of what needed to be done and empowered to do those jobs. The students were assigned to areas based on their homeroom teachers.

“They’ve done a great job working together,” Whaley said.

For many of the students, community service was a new experience.

Trevor Schafer had to complete 30 hours of volunteer work for his eighth-grade confirmation class at St. Alphonsus and St. Joseph Catholic churches. He assisted at church festivals and mowed families’ yards.

On Monday, Schafer, the son of Dave and Jackie, and Isaiah Scheid repainted the yellow stripes on the Marsh Field home stands that let people know there is a step.

“It makes me feel good we did something for the community,” said Scheid, the son of Kevin and Laura.

Schafer said he was pleased to learn he would be working at Marsh Field since he plays junior-high football there and occasionally, baseball.

“(It’s) a lot of responsibility,” he added.

Other eighth-graders such as Clay Kreueger and Zachary Shaver spread mulch underneath the swing set.

“I think it’s cool that all the kids get out of school and also work,” said Shaver, the son of Joshua Shaver and Rebecca Newland. “It makes me feel good. When we were younger we would tear it up a little bit.”

Krueger considers the community service day “a great project.”

“You get to get out of class, but you’re able to give back to the community,” added the son of Dave and Erica.

Also at Marsh Field, students picked up trash, pulled weeds and repainted the scoreboard.

Russell Garton, Meritt Key and Braden Rapp were on weed-pulling duty. The trio of boys also flipped over a set of bleachers to reach the unwanted plants.

“When you come to Marsh Field, you want it to look good. … All the hard work is worth it,” Garton said.