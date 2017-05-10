Carrie Service named NTA Friend of Education

Service is the president of the elementary school PTOs. NTA President Sarah Furey, during Tuesday’s school board meeting, said Service has created parent support groups, reached out to parents via Facebook and created snacks known as “monthly munchies” for teachers.

Also, Furey honored Norwalk Middle School math teacher Lori Logan as the teacher of the year. Members of the NTA named Logan during their annual spring banquet.

Logan was featured in a recent Reflector story. Logan has taught at NMS for 13 years and been a teacher for a total of 31 years. Principal Gary Swartz has praised Logan for being a “top-notch, first-class outstanding teacher” who consistently challenges her students to get better.

“She keeps up with technology and actively engages the students,” he also said.

In personnel action Tuesday, the board accepted the retirements of two teachers, Barbara Moore and Pamela Sanders.

Moore, a Norwalk High School Spanish teacher, has taught in the district for 28 years and 31 total. Principal Brad Cooley said Moore spent two years in Michigan and another in New Regal before "coming to the promised land." In addition to doing "ELS support," Cooley credited her with overseeing prayer breakfasts, prayer at the flag pole and various baccalaureate services plus making a "huge impact" on students outside of the classroom.

Sanders, a Title I teacher at Pleasant Elementary, has been in Norwalk for the entirety of her 27-year career. She taught kindergarten for 16 years. Principal Janice Smith said Sanders respects students, provides a welcoming environment, is accessible, has high standards and is flexible.

"You don't realize how many lives you impacted — it's countless," Smith told Sanders.

Both women donated the monetary value from a bell that retiring teachers normally receive in their honor — Moore to the Brett Sellers Scholarship and Sanders to the district endowment fund.

In other personnel action, the board approved the employment of nearly 35 educational assistants, effective for the 2017-2018 school year. Educational assistants typically work with students who have special needs.

Also, board members approved the disability retirement of Main Street custodian Dan Brooks through SERS, which took effect Nov. 1 and the May 27 resignation of educational assistant Sandra Meagrow.

In addition, the board approved two overnight camps: June 16 through 18 team camp for girls' basketball in Louisville, Ky. and the June 21 and 22 camp for boys' basketball at the University of Findlay.