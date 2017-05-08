Former Monroeville school board member did not cite 'personal reasons' in resignation

Watt, who’s official last day with the board was April 30, said the school board provided inaccurate information to the Reflector.

“Whoever said I cited personal reasons for my resignation is putting words in my mouth. I did not say that. I didn’t give any reason for my resignation,” he told the Reflector.

Watt was wrapping up his fourth and final year in his term when he abruptly ended his service.

He declined to provide a reason, but added “I will be making a comment in the future (explaining the reason).”

As of last week, the board has had three of its board members turn in resignations — Sandy Lonz, Scott Sparks and Watt.

Watt turned in his resignation in a closed door session after the April 17 board meeting.

Lonz has served as vice president and president of the board multiple times is in her 15 years but felt “it was time” and opted to retire early to aid a smoother transition. Her last board meeting will be Wednesday. She further discussed her reasons in a story that was published last week in the Reflector.

Sparks, the board vice president, also turned in his resignation letter in April, according to board president Nancy Brown. Sparks, who retired from the Air Force earlier this year, was serving the second year of his four-year term.

Brown and Lonz said there have been plenty of applicants, so the board is not worried about the changes.

This November, the seats being vacated by Lonz and Watt will be up for election, as will the one held by Mike Helmstetter, who said he will seek re-election.

There also will be an election for someone to fill the rest of Sparks’ unexpired term.

Brown’s seat is not up for election this year.