'Complete team player' named Norwalk teacher of the year

For those and many other reasons, Norwalk Middle School staff, parents and teachers nominated her as the Teacher of the Year. The Norwalk Teachers Association notified Logan on Wednesday.

“We nominated her as a building. It wasn’t just one person who nominated her,” said Abby Magoto, NMS intervention specialist. “This is not the first time she’s been nominated.”

Staff members recently received emails with feedback from Logan’s co-workers, parents of former and current students and the pupils themselves about her best qualities.

“They talked about how great she is,” said Magoto, noting Logan is as much a presence outside the classroom as she is during the school day.

“She’s a complete team player. She chaperones dances (and) judges talent shows. She stays after school for tutoring,” she added.

Social studies teacher Julie Pietrangelo said some of Logan’s former students will return to NMS so she can explain a math concept to them. She also praised Logan for the “new, creative ideas” she brought to student council when the two worked together.

“She is creative with her ideas. She is never boring,” Pietrangelo said. “She’s humble.”

Logan has taught at NMS for 13 years. She started her career teaching geometry, algebra II and trigonometry at Evergreen High School in Fulton County.

“I taught there for 18 years and then I came here,” said Logan, who was born in Defiance. “This year I teach math eight and the advanced seventh grade.”

Principal Gary Swartz praises Logan for being a “top-notch, first-class outstanding teacher (who) doesn’t get caught up in the old ways” of reaching students.

“She is a cutting-edge teacher who is always challenging the students to get better. She keeps up with technology and actively engages the students,” he added.

Logan shared what led her to teaching math.

“I was a pretty good athlete. I always wanted to be a P.E. teacher so I could coach,” said the Tinora High School and Defiance College graduate.

Her guidance counselor steered her into teaching math and advised Logan that getting a job as a physical education teacher would be a challenge, due to the limited amount of vacancies.

“He said, ‘Your math scores are really good. You ought to consider (majoring in) math,’” Logan recalled.

Even though she has taught math, Logan also has been able to coach.

“I coached softball, basketball and volleyball at Evergreen. Here I coached freshman girls’ basketball and then I did middle-school basketball a couple years,” she said.

Logan, who expects to teach for two more years, was asked what’s most fulfilling about being a teacher.

“It makes you feel so good that you’re giving kids confidence,” she said.

Also, Logan enjoys when her students have a lightbulb moment, “changing lives” and working with great staff members.

“The other day, a kid said, ‘You’re like a second mom.’ That kind of stuff makes you feel good,” she said.

Logan said she is honored to be named teacher of the year, especially knowing that it’s a nomination that comes from her co-workers.

“There are so many deserving (teachers),” she added.

NMS intervention specialist Becki Fries has worked with Logan for 13 years.

“She’s been a teacher for 31 years, but she has the energy and innovation of a first-year teacher. She adopts and changes on the fly,” Fries said.

As one of Logan’s recent classes ended, her students played a game in which they threw magnets at a prize board on a dry-erase board. Depending on where the magnet lands, the middle-schoolers can win candy or “math money.”

“They earn math money for positive things,” Logan explained. “You lose math money if you’re late for class and you don’t turn in your homework.”

At the end of each quarter, her students’ points are compiled and they can spend their “math money” on prizes.

Fries said one of Logan’s gifts is helping students understand their mistakes and understand what they did.

“She is able to get to them on their level,” the intervention specialist added.

Pietrangelo agrees, adding “we can’t say enough good things” about Logan.

“She has a way of reaching everyone,” she said.