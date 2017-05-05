Council recognizes students for Arbor Day awareness

The 2017 City of Willard Arbor Day Poster Contest allowed fifth graders from Willard City Schools and St. Francis Xavier to submit a portayal of the theme “Trees are good for life.” A first place and honorable mention were selected from each school.

St. Francis’ Sonni Sivongsak was awarded first place for his elaborate depiction of what trees are good for, including clean air, materials for school, birds, food, oxygen, fires, shelter and furniture. Owen Feichtner earned honorable mention for his drawing of Willard Park with trees, a tree house, fire and home.

From Willard, Brayden Sykes earned first place for his tree design around the name of the theme and Molly Reiderman’s poster was given honorable mention for her drawing of the various forms of life that trees support.

First place winner received $50 Chamber of commerce gift certificates, while honorable mentions received $25 gift certificates.

In other business, the council approved narrowing the salary range gap for returning city employees. Part-time employees will now have the ability to earn more than $10 an hour. The previous salary range ended at $10 and next one doesn't pick up until $15.