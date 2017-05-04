ECOT student takes 2nd place in Soap Box Derby Race

Vincenzo DeCapite, a fourth grader from Euclid, came within one-tenth of a second of taking the top prize. This year marks an improvement as he came in fourth place last year, his mother Edith DeCapite said.

“We were jumping up and down. And when he crossed that finish line, we just couldn’t contain ourselves,” DeCapite said.

The 10-year-old started racing model cars, but then moved on to the six-foot stock cars that are typical in the Soap Box Derby races. The cars top out at 35 mph, which requires a lot of concentration and skill, said Kristie Fetty, one of the ECOT advisors for Soap Box Derby.

“He just has a great touch when it comes to handling the car. He just knows how to flow with the track,” Fetty said. “And he especially loves the speed.”

DeCapite chose ECOT for her son due to his lifelong issues with diabetes, which requires constant monitoring.

“It wasn’t safe for him to be in traditional schools,” DeCapite said. “He’s more focused in class because there are fewer distractions. I’m so much happier that we’re with ECOT now.”

Vincenzo is a member of the ECOT Soap Box Derby Club, which includes eight active members. Including the driver, the team consists of a pit crew that checks the wheels, weight and handling of the car.

“It’s really a team atmosphere,” Fetty said. “It’s a sport where there’s one racer, but everybody has to help out.”

There are several races planned for the remainder of the school year, culminating in the Cleveland Spring Rally on May 13-14.

