Weyer earns recognition for her art

Weyer, who is in her fourth year of art, just placed as runner-up in Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan’s Regional Art Show on April 22. That’s not all — she also won the Firelands Area Art League (FAAL) 2017 scholarship of $1,000 this month, exceeding her second-place win in the 2016 FAAL show.

She earned more kudos as regional winner of the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Show, held in Columbus, for both 2016 and 2017. Weyer has taken first place twice in the Five County Oak Harbor show and collected three third place ribbons. She placed in the Ohio Emergent Artists show in Columbus in late 2016, and has been very involved in her high school art club as well. Her favorite medium is acrylic.

Weyer’s future plans include studying art and psychology at Bowling Green State University Firelands campus in the fall to become an art therapist, concentrating on teens with depression and other special needs.

“I want to help people,” she said with an engaging smile.

Part of this preparation has been to volunteer for a third year for a Fisher-Titus Medical Center program called “Autism Spectrum Kids Camp” this summer.

Weyer’s current project is illustrating a children’s story for an author recommended by a person she met in Canada last year. The book will be titled “Picea”, which is a type of tree.

Weyer’s teacher, David Wolff, arranged another project for her, to paint a large wall with a sky scene.

“I will earn $100 and $100 for the school art department,” she said.

In the past, she has created a logo for the pastor of her church to be used for his grief share group.

Wolff describes Weyer as “personable and a go-getter, very passionate in her choices, with a sense of justice. She is a fighter for different causes. She is a self-starter, dependable in helping out in the classroom.”

Weyer has secured two jobs as soon as she turns 18, working this summer at Freudenberg and Olive Garden, if she can juggle the hours. “I have to pay for college on my own,” she said.

Weyer also praised Wolff, saying: “He loves helping. He puts so much into the classes. If we need any supplies not included in the art class, he goes out and buys it for us. He spends a lot of time individually with students. He comes to all our art exhibit shows, even though he is so busy himself.”

Wolff’s students benefit from the variety of styles and techniques he introduces to them. He helps them plan how to be proficient, what areas to explore, how to find references to guide them to styles and understanding of multiple artists throughout art’s history and progression. For those who aim for careers in art, he guides them to agencies who help support artists and fund their projects, such as art advocacy programs and art agencies - the realities of making a living by their art, whatever the medium, that they will need. Ohio Art Council and Ohio Alliance for the Arts are especially noted.

For adults interested in taking a plunge into their own creative possibilities, the Firelands Area Art League (FAAL) is a wonderful first place to start. It draws all ages, men and women, and has come to include much more than oil painting. Elnor Hilty founded the league almost by accident when she began to take art lessons over 40 years ago.

After numerous lessons in water color, her teacher, Franklin Bates, told her she needed to teach a class. She gathered seven or eight of her friends and they began to meet. Soon Bates pushed Hilty to have a guild. They began to provide classes in instruction for all types of art for local people in the Firelands. One thing led to another - the beginning of art shows, to more members. Soon pottery, photography, and jewelry were included in the show. Scholarships for art students are funded by memberships and small fees for weekly lessons.

After 42 years of success for FAAL, Hilty summed up her surprise: “I never thought it would go on this many years.”