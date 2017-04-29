Norwalk High School hosting Art Show and Spring Band Concert on Monday

The NHS Art Show will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the NHS Art Gallery and Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center lobby.

The Spring Art Show will feature work from students in design, drawing, advanced drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, fibers and glass, printmaking, digital art and art appreciation. All works will be judged and awards given, including Best of Show, 2D and 3D and Peoples’ Choice.

The Norwalk High School industrial education department will display the work of many students including toolboxes and popcorn boxes created by members of industrial education classes. Also featured will be Chinese checkers boards, mallets, bowls and creative birdhouses created by the advanced woodworking class.

The Norwalk High School band will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center at Norwalk High School. This concert will feature both the Norwalk High School concert band, under the direction of Sandy Bennett, and the Norwalk High School wind ensemble, under the direction of Will Kish.

The concert will feature music from a wide variety of composers and styles. Works will include music by Jay Bocook, Bruce Pearson and Chuck Elledge, Leroy Anderson, John Moss, Julius Fučík, Edward Elgar, Vaclav Nelhybel, and James Barnes. We will feature student trombone soloist Josh Downing.

Admission to these events is free, and there is no charge for parking. Tickets are not required for the band concert or the art show.