Milan residents receive BGSU Firelands teacher awards

Raymond Schuck received the Distinguished Teacher Award and Sharon Robinson was honored with the Distinguished Part-time Teacher Award.

Schuck is an associate professor of communication and has been with BGSU Firelands since 2012, but also taught at the Bowling Green campus beginning in 2005. He has a broad range of published articles and presentation. Recently he published with his father, Ray, “Do You Believe in Rock and Roll,” a collection of essays focusing on the cultural and historical significance of Don McLean’s hit song “American Pie.” Schuck earned a doctoral degree in human communication from Arizona State University in Tempe.

According to a student nominator, “His unflagging efforts to develop students who are as well-read as they are compassionate is unlike any professor I have encountered in my four years. His impact on the students is immeasurable. He has made me a better person and I am supremely grateful.”

The Distinguished Teacher Award is bestowed annually to a full-time faculty member who demonstrates commitment to and exemplifies excellence in the art of teaching. Persons may be nominated by any member of the BGSU Firelands community or by college alumni.

Robinson is an adjunct instructor teaching physical education courses and has been with BGSU Firelands since 2004. Previously she worked for the YMCA as a gymnastic coordinator and she has experience working in physical education in area public schools. Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in education from BGSU.

According to a student nominator, “I have taken most of Sharon’s classes because of her knowledge and the enthusiasm she brings to class. I have learned so much from her and I am encouraging others to take her classes because of the way she helps students.”

The Distinguished Part-time Teacher Award is bestowed annually to a part-time faculty member or administrative staff member who teaches at BGSU Firelands and demonstrates commitment to and excellence in the art of teaching.

The recognition program was held April 14 in the Cedar Point Center on the Huron-based campus.