2nd graders learn about caring for new trees

Second-graders at Pleasant Elementary received the seedlings at the end of the school day Monday. But first they had to learn how to care for them.

Stanforth and his wife Judy provided important steps during a short Arbor Day assembly in the cafeteria. Master Gardener Marilyn Seasly and Alisa Schaffer, of the Huron Soil and Water Conservation District, also spoke to the students.

The first way to care for the seedlings is get it home safely.

“Treat it like it’s a baby,” said Rex Stanforth, who also told the students not to put it in the bottom of their backpack.

Secondly, find a good place to plant the tree. Stanforth said the tree may be 15 to 18 feet wide when it’s full grown, so don’t plant the seedling too close to the house or another tree.

“You need to give it space,” he added.

“Dig a nice big hole” where the seedling/tree will get plenty of sun. Stanforth and his wife said the hole needs to be as wide as a basketball and as deep as the head of a shovel.

“Make sure the soil is really loose,” he told the students. “You want the roots covered, but you don’t want the green covered.”

Give it plenty of water, Stanforth said, but don’t overdo it.

The Master Gardeners told the students to pick the same day each week to water the seedling. The students should use a gallon a water once a week for the first year.

“Tomatoes don’t live in a puddle and neither do these,” Stanforth said.

Finally, put a well-marked stake in the ground beside the small tree so nobody runs over it with a lawnmower or cuts it down, thinking it’s a large weed. Judy Stanforth recommended the students attach a colorful rag or plastic bag so the stake will be easy to see.

Second-graders throughout Huron County are in an Arbor Day poster contest, which is open to schools that want to participate.

“The 5-foot tree goes to the school that wins the contest,” Seasly said.

The tree is planted in the school yard with a plaque featuring the student’s name and year of the contest. Second- and third-place schools receive gift cards for the library. The Huron Soil and Water Conservation District uses a Walmart grant to cover the cost of the seedlings, plaque, tree and gift cards.