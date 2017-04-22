EHOVE hires local adult ed instructors

The meeting began with a special presentation given by assistant director Matt Ehrhardt and three members from the First Robotics team. Nash Lindner (Edison), Audie Sutkaytis (Western Reserve) and Austin Hancock (Edison) shared their team’s accomplishments at the Miami Valley Regional, Pittsburgh Region competitions and the upcoming world championship competition in St. Louis.

At this meeting the board employed the following adult education instructors: Humberto Gonzales, of Bellevue; Sarah Hance, of Norwalk; and Jennifer Miller, of Bellevue. The board also employed Robert Keener, of Norwalk, as assistant general maintenance supervisor, effective April 12 to June 30, 2018.

The board accepted resignations from Barbara Smith, part-time aide, effective June 1; Nancy Stewart, part-time cafeteria worker, effective June 30; and J. Denise Hollenbaugh, LPN instructor, effective Oct. 1, all for retirement purposes. Resignations also were accepted from Michael Laser, part-time career advisor, and Viki Kaszonyi, part-time curriculum coordinator, effective July 31.

The board employed Jennifer Moore, Spanish instructor, with a full-time contract for two years expiring in 2019, and LuAnn Mulica as part-time confidential employee for a maximum of 100 days effective July 1 to June 30, 2018.

The board approved stipends, established contract status for those staff members with expiring contracts and non-renewed 2016-2017 supplemental contracts.

The board will review the adult education student handbook and high school diesel tech course of study for adoption at the May meeting.

They accepted the March financial report and accepted cash donations for the period of Jan. 1 to March 31.

The board revised its monthly meeting time from 10:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the remainder of the calendar year.