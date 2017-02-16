Employers, students interact at career fair

Jason Ott, vice president of construction for Janotta & Herner, said he spoke to “quite a few” students who showed interest in the Monroeville company. The career fair is geared toward juniors and seniors, but now also includes sophomores since EHOVE now offers courses for 10th graders.

“I had some good conversations with the kids. They seemed very interested in what we do,” said Ott, who graduated from EHOVE in 1989.

When Janotta & Herner is looking for possible employees, Ott said students from EHOVE and other joint vocational schools (JVS) have an edge because they have a “good foundation” of the skills they will need.

“I’m a little biased because I came from a vocational school,” he added with a smile. “They already have an awareness of what’s expected of them on the job site.”

Janotta & Herner currently has at least six EHOVE graduates as employees. The Monroeville company employees about 140 total workers.

STAR Inc., a design-build contractor, also was at the fair. The Amherst business has two full-time employees who graduated from EHOVE: Chad Hopkins and Tristan Farnsworth.

“We work with JVS to offer them a work-based learning program. We offer on-site learning to coincide with what they learn here (at EHOVE),” said Chad’s father, Gary Hopkins, of STAR. “Most of the (students) I talked to were very eager to learn how it all works.”

Currently, 160 area businesses offer job-shadowing opportunities to EHOVE students and 14 offer customer service work, said Kendra Ward, EHOVE communication coordinator.

Some students spend part of their school day working at a related job site.

“We currently have 56 students on early release in paid positions in their career field,” Ward said.

Wednesday was the third year that Spherion has been at the career fair.

“Students who come through the EHOVE program are truly ready to walk into the work force,” said Jessica Riser, Spherion’s creative communications director.

Riser said she takes feedback from students to Spherion so “we get a taste of what they’re learning in their courses.”