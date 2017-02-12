Pleasant Elementary student gets 987/1,000 math questions correct

Wesley Shupe nailed 987 of the 1,000 multiple-choice questions.

“My parents were happy. My dad was impressed,” said the 9-year-old son of Casi and Brian Shupe.

He and 18 of his classmates answered the 1,000 questions as a practice run for the Sumdog U.S. National Contest.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a student answer that many correctly,” Atkinson said about Shupe’s accomplishment. “It was all math. They were all multiple choice. They are in a game format.”

Wesley Shupe often does word problems and works in math books in his spare time with his father.

“I just like practicing math. When I go to bed, my dad practices with me. It’s fun to learn,” Wesley Shupe said.

Not surprisingly, he excels in math.

“Every quarter I’ve gotten A’s in it. It’s my best subject,” the boy said modestly.

Atkinson’s class won the Sumdog national championship in 2012, when 570 schools across the nation participated. The teacher said the program is set up so that once students answer easier questions, the next ones get a little more challenging.

For the tougher questions in the practice run, Shupe estimated he did about half of them on paper.

“I think it took me three or two days,” said the third-grader, who answered about 350 questions each day.

The students could answer some of the problems at home on their computer with their parents’ permission.

Colby Ferguson enjoys doing multiplication problems.

“Some of them were kinda hard and some were kinda easy,” he said, referring to the practice questions.

Abigail Upton, 9, enjoys the challenges that math offers.

“Math has a lot of that kind of stuff,” she said. “I missed 40 questions. I was second highest in the class.”

The national competition takes place from Feb. 20 through 26.