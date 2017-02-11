Students get 'little taste' of robotics, STEAM hands-on experiments

“It can do what we do,” said Yetter, who was most impressed with seeing Naw dance. “It moved a lot.”

Wilson said she liked that the robot could “sense what we do and then do it.”

Stephen Grzybowski, a STEAM Museum presenter, showed off what the robot could do to the New London Elementary School students before allowing them to experience hands-on educational exhibits. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“It’s a great little program. It’s something I believe in,” Grzybowski said.

Mobile Ed Productions, Inc., which focuses on education through entertainment, brought the traveling museum to New London for kindergartners through fifth-graders Wednesday. Based out of Redford, Mich., Mobile Ed Productions has been in existence for 10 years.

“I am booked solid until May 30,” Grzybowski said. “If they’re in school, I’m in school.”

At one station, students created routes on a tablet, which an Ozobot was programmed to follow.

While the children listened to Grzybowski’s introductory presentation, music teacher Samantha Quallich showed 4-year-old Kory Rowland how to use the tablet and handheld robot. The boy’s father said electronic devices grab his son’s attention.

“I’m sure he’ll talk about it tonight. We’ll have to have one,” said Chris Rowland, whose wife is Debbie, who teaches science and social studies to fourth-grade students.

Debbie Rowland said she thinks the STEAM Museum is an excellent program that allows students to have a hands-on learning experience while being creative.

Principal Amanda Accavallo’s favorite station was the bike converter. A stationary bicycle was attached to a vertical light bar that indicates how much energy is produced when the user pedals the bike.

“I think it helps them realize how much kinetic energy it takes to actually produce energy,” Accavallo said.

Also, the administrator sees many of the museum experiments as opportunities for the students to get a preview of what they will do in the new Maker Space. New London started developing plans for the Maker Space in the spring and students started using it in the fall. Accavallo said the lab introduces critical thinking and group work.

“Maker Space is part of their specials … They get it once a week with technology (classes),” the principal explained.

“It’s nice (that) our students get a little taste of what’s coming,” she added, referring to the stations in the museum. “We expect to expose them to things we don’t have yet.”