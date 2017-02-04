Norwalk Kiwanis honor St. Paul's Fitzgerald, Jaworski and Wnek

Fitzgerald is the daughter of Tim and Sara Fitzgerald.

Her activities, honors and achievements include: National Honor Society, Academic Ace Award, youth group, altar server, retreat team leader, Leadership By Example, Mass coordinator, TEC, Eucharistic minister, Make A Difference Day, pep band, prom committee, basketball, cross country and swim team.

Jaworski is the son of Scott and Rhonda Jaworski.

His activities, honors and achievements include: National Honor Society, Academic Ace Award, class treasurer for four years, Student Ambassador, youth group, altar server, Squires, March for Life, Rocket Club, basketball, football and track.

Wnek is the daughter of Dr. Paul and Kara Wnek.

Her activities, honors and achievements include: National Honor Society, Academic Ace Award, Academic Challenge Team, Make a Difference Day, state science fair, retreat team leader, prom committee, Eucharistic minister, cross country and swim team.