'We should be able to do the things we want to do'

It’s the same kind of vision for humanity that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had when he was alive. Alt’s teacher at the Norwalk Catholic School Early Childhood Center, Jennifer Nardecchia, had a week-long unit on King which incorporated many hands-on experiences and life lessons.

“I hope that they would have an understanding of what it was like when Martin Luther King Jr. was a boy,” Nardecchia said.

On Friday, she gave the boys Kit-Kat candy bars.

“We got to eat it after we got it,” said Alt, 5, the son of Jeff and Kim.

But the girls in his class didn’t get any Kit-Kats.

“That was fun,” the boy added, but he said he knew it wasn’t fair.

“She (Nardecchia) only let the boys have them,” said Claire Cotten.

The 5-year-old Norwalk girl said that made her sad “because they’re so good.”

Also, their teacher put red tape down the middle of the carpet, splitting the room between genders. Cotten said it was “great” sitting with the girls at first, but added it was weird because the classroom seating arrangement isn’t usually like that.

Nardecchia noticed at times her students were upset about the unfair circumstances, but they also monitored each other’s behavior.

“They kept each other accountable on staying on their side of the room,” she said.

During another real-life lesson about segregation and prejudice, the girls played a rhyming game on the SmartBoard.

“Not the boys,” said Cotten, the daughter of Jay and Aimee Cotten.

While the girls played the game, the boys had to watch.

“Everything wasn’t fair and (our teacher) had us use different water fountains,” she said.

When asked what she learned overall during the unit on King, the girl said: “We should be able to do the things that we want to do.”

Beyond the hands-on activities, the students read about King in their weekly “Scholastic Let’s Find Out” magazines and listened to a book about the civil rights leader and Baptist pastor. The kindergartners also drew and colored illustrations to go with their “I dream that …” messages.

“They have picked up on acceptance and being friends and treating others kindly,” Nardecchia said.

The teacher introduced her King unit with M&M friends. The stick figures were drawn on paper and each character had a different colored M&M for a face.

Each candy piece was cracked open to reveal that each one had the same chocolate interior.

“We are all same on the inside,” Alt said, referring to the lesson he learned.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. probably could not have said it any better.