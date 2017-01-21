St. Paul, Edison students present 'hard to prove' mock trial case

The 15-year-old St. Paul High School sophomore said her character testified that the Cat news station wasn’t responsible for Pat Justice losing the election for governor.

Teams from St. Paul, Edison, Perkins and Sandusky St. Mary presented a case about journalism integrity and making moral decisions. Local judges and attorneys evaluated and critiqued the students on how they presented their case.

“I really did like the case,” Gillen said. “It made you think about what you said in court and (how you) could prove that you’re right.”

Twenty St. Paul volunteer students comprised two teams. Peg Lucas and Brooke Meyer were teacher advisers while Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway and John Ridge, who retired as the Norwalk Municipal Court judge, served as legal consultants.

“They really made it go,” said Meyer, referring to the judges’ input and assistance.

Myer, who teaches government and American history at St. Paul, said preparing for mock trial requires “a lot of reading and writing.”

“It’s very academic in nature,” she added.

Lucas teaches Spanish at St. Paul. Years ago, she taught American history to some of the current attorneys, such as Huron County Prosecutor James Joel Sittery, and even Huron County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Bill Duncan.

When the St. Paul students originally were presented with the case they had to prepare, Lucas said “they weren’t really happy with the case because it’s hard to prove.”

Lucas said volunteering to be on the mock trial teams takes a considerable amount of time since the students sometimes met two to three times each week and even during the Christmas break. Each session averaged 90 minutes.

“We usually start at the end of September or early October,” Meyer said.