Lockwood, Kuns lead EHOVE board

The board met on Jan. 11 for an annual budget hearing, organizational meeting and regular session.

Dr. Paul Lockwood was elected as the board president and Carole Kuns as vice president. The oath of office was administered to Gerald Beck, Daryl Deering and Janet Tuttle (representatives from North Point ESC). Their terms will run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019. Lockwood was appointed legislative liaison and Deering as student achievement liaison for the upcoming year.

At this meeting the board accepted, with deep regret, the resignation of board member Diane Streeter, effective Jan. 31. The board thanked Streeter for her years of service and wished her well with her relocation closer to family.

The board also accepted with regret and best wishes the resignation of Debra Presser, adult education counselor, for retirement purposes effective June 30, and the resignation of Tonya Lloyd, adult education medical assistant instructor, effective Jan. 19. Also accepted with regret and best wishes after 35 years of service was the resignation of Evelyn Sartor, general maintenance, for retirement purposes effective April 1.

The board employed the following: Ralph Holzmiller, of Norwalk, substitute security as needed; Susan Trizna, of Milan, substitute van driver as needed; and part-time instructors as needed Brandon Martz, of Wakeman; Terry Meyers, of Norwalk; and Anthony Renwand, of Bellevue.

The board accepted donations, approved professional leaves and joined the Ohio Education Policy Institute for calendar year 2017. They also accepted the December financial report, adopted the Erie County alternative tax budget, approved a transfer from the general fund to the adult education fund —full service center and accepted cash donations for the period Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.