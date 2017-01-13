Nurse’s rite of passage

Capping is a traditional rite of passage for the student nurse indicating the completion of the first half of their practical nursing education. About 40 family and friends were in attendance to witness this important ceremony.

Local students who received caps included Kara Hatfield of Greenwich, Hannah Mira of Bellevue, Kristine Muniz of Plymouth and Destinee Oney of Shiloh.

Students Samantha Kamann of Plymouth and Brenda Prack of Norwalk were unable to attend the ceremony.

Caitlin Withers encouraged her classmates in a short speech while Eleanor Essary led the group in the Practical Nurse Code of Ethics. Hannah Mira led the students and nursing faculty in The Florence Nightingale Pledge, a modified Hippocratic Oath or statement of ethics and principles in nursing.

EHOVE School of Practical Nursing Director Janet Ballard, MEd, BSN, RN shared some history of the cap that dates back to Florence Nightingale and some encouraging words to the students.

Female students receive a striped cap while the male students receive their stripe on a bar pin. Ballard was assisted in the capping by Kelly Michael, BSN, RN while Cheri Slingwine, MSN, RN read the class roll.

The students will continue in the second half of the program beginning with the course “Nursing throughout the Lifespan II” attending three days per week and clinical experiences twice per week. This is one of 4 cohorts that is in session this time.

If you or someone you know is interested in enrolling in the nursing program at EHOVE Adult Career Center, call Tracie Kidwell at 419-499-4663 ext. 231 or go to www.EHOVE.net.