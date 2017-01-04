Their desire is so strong the students’ last food drive project impressed student counselor Jennie Grose.

The South Central Junior High Student Council recently sponsored its annual food drive. Students had chosen a goal of 2016 non-perishable food items to be collected from students in fifth through eighth grades. At the end of the week, they had collected 2,021 food items to be shared with the North Fairfield Neighbor to Neighbor food pantry and the Plymouth/Shiloh Food Pantry.

“We’ve done it (the food drive) for years,” she said. “I bet we’ve done it for 15 years now. This is something nice for the kids to do and the kids like to be able to help. They want to help people in need. It’s something the community has been very supportive of it.”

This year was different though. The drive was nearing its end and no one believed they would meet their goal of 2016 items, it just seemed to far off. The students pulled through for the good cause though.

It’s amazing,” she said.

“We do it for a week and by Thursday we just thought we’re not going to meet the goal. We told them it’s fine, it’s still a great thing you’re doing, helping these people, but we’re just not going to make it. But the students just brought in so much. They really wanted to meet the goal and make a difference. They made sure they made the goal.”

Students bringing in the most items in each homeroom earned a gift certificate to East of Chicago Pizza. Mrs. Yarger's fifth-grade brought in the most items and earned a pizza party.

All prizes were donated by Bucks Hardware, Lake Park Industries, Central Plastics, Inmon Motors of Willard, Eastman Funeral Home, The Greenwich Branch of Civista Bank and F Squared.