Abolished '5 of 8 rule' had no impact on local schools

Until 2015, the state board of education required each district to staff full-time educators for at least five of the following eight positions for every 1,000 students: Visual arts, music, physical education (P.E.), counselors, librarians, nurses, social workers and visiting teachers.

In mid-April 2015, the state board — after 3 1/2 hours of public testimony and debate — voted 11 to 7 to abolish the rule.

“I don’t think the removal of that rule has impacted Norwalk because we have a board of education that supports the arts and the whole child, the whole student,” Norwalk City Schools Superintendent George Fisk said.

“We have one district librarian right now,” he added.

Fisk had served a district as superintendent which didn’t have a librarian and said the situation wasn’t detrimental to students.

“We used classified staff,” he added.

The district has four counselors: Michelle Sandor and Sandi Stewart (both at Norwalk High School), Stacy Thimke (Norwalk Middle School) and Kathleen Robertson, for the elementary schools.

Norwalk hasn’t had a school nurse or social worker in at least 17 years. However, the district contracts with Huron County Public Health for nursing services.

“Much more urban schools have social workers,” Fisk said.

Other local superintendents also told the Reflector that eliminating the 5 of 8 rule had no impact on their districts.

“The change in the 5 of 8 rule made no impact on our school district. We value art, P.E. and music and have never considered cutting these positions. We always met the 5 of 8 rule and have not made any cuts since the change in the rule. We offer the same programs as we offered prior to the rule change, so I cannot say that it has negatively impacted any of our students,” Bellevue City Schools Superintendent Kim Schubert said via email.

In Bellevue, there are four visual arts teachers, six music educators and physical education (P.E.) teachers each, four counselors, three library aides, two nurses and one social worker.

Monroeville Local Schools Superintendent Ralph Moore address the 5 of 8 rule in terms of its financial impact.

“The rule simply identified an area of programming that was safe from being cut in times of financial hard times for our district. The programs were untouchable because of the rule,” he said via email.

State policy fellow and report author Victoria Jackson, in a prepared statement, said “scrapping the 5 of 8 rule dealt a blow to Ohio's schools, especially those serving low-income children, rural schools, and students of color.”

“Studies show that all children benefit from a well-rounded education incorporating the arts and physical activity. And many students — especially those living in distressed communities — need the mental and physical health care provided by school nurses and social workers,” added Jackson, who is affiliated with Policy Matters Ohio.

When the 5 of 8 rule was abolished, Ron Rudduck, a state board member from Wilmington, and other supporters argued that the mandate was outdated. He told The Columbus Dispatch that school administrators and superintendents who sought the change were best positioned to make staffing decisions for their districts.

“I think the statement is accurate in that the scrapping of the rule made cutting the programs previously protected by the 5 of 8 rule an option for districts in financial distress,” Moore said.

“Districts in financial distress may now, due to their economic circumstances, be forced to cut or eliminate those programs. On average you find more districts in financial trouble in the sectors listed. Conversely, students in those identified sectors would experience greater cuts to their programming.”

In Monroeville, there are: 1 1/2 staff members in the arts, two music and P.E. teachers each, two counselors and for the library, one certified staff member and one aide.

“To date we have not had to eliminate any positions under the umbrella of the 5 of 8 rule,” Moore said.

“At Edison we have three visual arts teachers equal to 2.55 FTE (full-time equivalent) positions; three music teachers equal to 2.5 FTE positions; three P.E. teachers; two counselors and two nurses,” Superintendent Tom Roth said. “However, only one nurse is a district employee. The other is an employee of the Erie County Health Department.

“During my time here at Edison the 5 of 8 rule has not really had any effect on the school district,” Roth added.

Superintendents from New London, Plymouth-Shiloh, South Central, Western Reserve and Willard couldn’t be reached for comment.