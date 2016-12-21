Monroeville considering Marsh Field naming rights deal

School board members spoke Monday about using the naming rights to gain a sponsor, possibly a corporate one. The discussion is still in its earliest phase yet, being just brought up to the board Monday.

Leasing out naming rights would allow the school funds to improve athletic facilities, among other benefits.

The board also heard an update on the robotics program, which is led by Cory and Michael Mandeville. Cory spoke on his team’s progress at the meeting.

“We performed very well,” he said.

The robotics team recently competed at an away competition where they came in second only to a team on “their seventh or eighth anniversary of having a team,” Cory said.

“They’ve learned all this on their own,” he explained. “It’s really a testament to how engaged they are.

“When you’re programming a robot, if one thing is wrong, the whole series is wrong.”

Also during the school board meeting Monday, Monroeville educator Ben Paul said he was was pleased to announce a newly-designed weight room. Paul is the MHS athletic director.

“We were having more kids lift now than any time since I’ve been here,” Paul said — adding that as many as 60 athletes could utilize the room at once. He said it took considerably less time and money than other similar weight rooms.

Teachers Kyle Cory and Tom Dunlap were also among those involved in the project.

Cory praised the efficiency of the room as well.

“I mean, it really is phenomenal,” he said.

“Tom did ours for pennies. Those schools are spending 10, 11, 12 times more,” Paul added.

The athletic director pointed out it cost Monroeville less than $6,000, while other schools paid tens of thousands.

“Thank you; that’s amazing,” board president Nancy Brown said.

In other business, the board approved all items on the agenda during the meeting. This included the treasurer and superintendent’s reports. As part of this, the school receives permission to purchase a riding floor-scrubber.

“It can do three times as much work in a third of the time,” Superintendent Ralph Moore said.

Board member Scott Sparks had one question before voting.

“Why would we run that thing through the hallways during class hours?” he asked.

Sparks said he had noticed a riding scrubber in the halls already, and was concerned it might disrupt classes.

Moore told him it was a loan to try out.

“It’s pretty quiet. (It) hasn’t caused much a problem at all,” the superintendent added.