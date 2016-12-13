NMS, Pleasant Elementary students partner in Creation Station

Regardless of how it traveled, the Pleasant Elementary second-graders applauded.

The balloon was attached to the small car and the released air propelled it across the floor. Or that’s the theory.

The students’ cars didn’t go in a straight line; Zadeh’s creation took a right curve — and then the balloon deflated.

To make her car, Barber first used the Tinkercad website, which focuses on 3-D designs.

“I made it at home. It took me 20 minutes,” Barber said.

Once her car was created, the eighth-grader added wings on the front and back for stability.

“It should just move in a straight line,” she said.

The next challenge was creating smooth wheels. Barber said if she printed them using a 3-D printer, “they would have little ridges.” So she designed circles on the computer and then used an engraver to cut the wheels.

On Monday, the middle schoolers in Scott Spettle’s “maker space” class partnered with the second graders to create their initials on a 3-D engraving project.

“You’re going to let them do it; you’re just going to teach them,” said Spettle, who also teaches seventh-grade science and engineering.

Some of the partners had family connections.

Claire Spettle worked with Emmie Horner, the daughter of NMS secretary Stacey Horner. Spettle is Horner’s niece.

Horner admits her daughter didn’t get her interest in science from her.

“She must get that from her uncle,” added Scott Spettle’s twin sister.

Across the table, Eli Cring worked with his older sister, Kayla, an eighth grader.

“She is teaching me to print my initials,” Eli said.

His sister said she used the Tinkercad website to create a beta file.

“You print the text and the initials. Then you have to to align them; then you have to move them so they all touch,” Kayla said. “It shouldn’t take long, but since I’m teaching it, it could take a little longer — about 15 minutes.”

Pleasant second-grade teacher Olivia Gamble said she teaches her students the importance of STEM to address problem-solving and “not be afraid of what they’re doing.” STEM is the educational acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

“They have to try a few times before they get the finished product,” Gamble said.

When it comes to the Creation Station, she said it’s a great opportunity for students to be creative and solve problems.

“We like to incorporate it in our language arts and math,” Gamble added. “In every subject, I encourage my little ones to find multiple ways to solve the same problem in a different way. … We do that in everything we teach.”