Could graduation rates drop at NHS?

But administrators said they are being proactive in counseling students for what’s the best strategy and are notifying parents.

“Our instruction and resources need to be analyzed to the assessments being given, but I never want to say we’re teaching to the test because that’s what outsiders think we do,” Principal Brad Cooley said.

This year's juniors are the first class subject to new state graduation requirements the state school board passed in 2014.

“This is the first time we’ve seen these tests. We haven’t even seen these tests,” guidance counselor Sandi Stewart said. “With the test, we’re shooting in the dark.”

Since the school hasn’t seen these new tests, Cooley said NHS has had meetings with parents to provide them information and that’s supplemented with more info as it becomes available from the state.

“It is a little madness-producing,” he added.

Most of this junior class will need to earn 18 points from their scores on seven end-of-course exams to graduate. Students earn one to five points on each test.

“It’s not teacher-created; they are given online. They have to earn 18 points on a combination of the tests,” Cooley said. “There are minimums for each test.”

At NHS, all juniors are given college-entrance exams, the ACT or SAT.

Another pathway to graduation is industry credentials, taken for students focusing on a career in technical education.

“They are given opportunities to retake them,” Cooley said.

Due to the timing of the tests, the principal said guidance counselors have to follow the progress of each student, which allows administrators and counselors to create strategies for what’s best for that pupil.

For students to earn the needed 18 total points on the tests, Cooley said it could be recommended to attempt to earn very high scores by retaking one test in a subject in which they excel to compensate for lesser points in another.

“It’s a lot of individual counseling,” Stewart added.

The points system requires students to score as at least "proficient" on some of the tests, but allows them to score below that level on others.

Schools are so worried that many of their students won’t reach that 18-point mark that a few hundred superintendents and school officials rallied in mid-November on the steps of the statehouse while the board met, according to The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer.

Olmsted Falls Superintendent Jim Lloyd, one of the rally organizers, estimated graduation rates could fall by 30 percent statewide with the new standards. The Plain Dealer reported that ODE data, released Nov. 15, shows that 29 percent of juniors are off-track toward earning enough points to graduate, confirming Lloyd's estimate.

In the short-term at NHS, Stewart said there could a negative impact because the amount of “at-risk juniors” might be at risk to meet the state assessments.

“There are so many unknown factors, it’s just a guess,” she added.

Guidance counselor Michelle Sandor agreed with Stewart. Sandor said there could be a drop in graduation rates because presently there aren’t enough resources available to prepare for the tests.

“As more resources are available, we will be able to bring that number back around,” she added.