St. Paul students see 'bigger picture' during Model U.N.

During the three-day event, schools from across Ohio choose a country to represent. Upon selecting a related problem, the students prepare a resolution based on their research and then present it to the general council. Model U.N. allows students to do the work of United Nations delegates.

“With something like Model U.N., you have to look at the impact it has on a lot of countries,” Wnek said.

The St. Paul students, who represented Honduras, wanted to reform the corrupt police system.

“We wanted the U.N. to send in a training force to train the police,” sophomore Jack Kaple said.

Once the students presented their resolution, delegates/students determined if it was favorable or not. The council president also had to approve it for the resolution to move forward.

“The president is a senior who had been elected, so it’s all student-led,” senior Emily Centa said.

The idea earned the students the award for outstanding resolution. The students in the group were: Kaple, Wnek, Centa, seniors Hannah Mink and Andrew Kueterman, sophomore Abby Takacs and freshman Cam Caizzo.

“I learned a lot more about the world,” Mink said.

Compared to their experience last year, Mink and Wnek said they were more prepared for what would happen during Model U.N.

The St. Paul students agreed with Kaple that “it’s cool it’s all organized and done by the students.”

“It proves teenagers aren’t all agents of chaos,” Centa added with a laugh and smile.

Centa said she enjoyed the creative solutions that many groups had. The students who represented Jamaica wanted to use recycled bottles as insulation for homes, which then would be covered with drywall.

“I think it was a great way to change the world with something we don’t think give two thoughts about throwing away,” Centa said. “It shows we (teenagers) have the ability to come up with ideas that will change the world.”

St. Paul is making a return to participating in Model U.N.

“Denny Doughty took part in it when he was a teacher here in the 1970s,” Principal Jim Tokarsky said.

The administrator appreciates how students learn to work as a group and how the experience mimics skills they will need in tackling real-life challenges.

“They (also) see something from the start to finish,” Tokarsky said.

“It proves young people are more capable than we give them credit for,” Kaple added.