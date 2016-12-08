Area college honored for support of military

“Terra State is very open to us military veterans,” the U.S. Army veteran from Bellevue said. “They make us feel welcome; they are very friendly.”

Each year, the list of Military Friendly Schools is provided to service members and their families, helping them select the best college, university or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career. Terra State has won this designation for many years.

“Terra State is proud to provide support to those who have served our country,” said Liz Sabel, Associate Dean of Students. “We offer a number of resources and opportunities to student veterans and their families and strive to meet the needs of this group of students.”

Trautwein, who served between January 2003 and April 2012, is appreciative of the support she receives from Terra State and is especially fond of the Veterans Center on campus.

“This center is pretty much a godsend,” she said as she was working on a computer there. “There are computers for us to use, a printer, snacks, drinks. Anything you’re running short on that day they have it to help you get through.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media’s proprietary survey. More than 1,700 schools participated in the 2017 survey; 1,273 were awarded with the designation. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“All of our award recipients set the standard for excellence,” said Daniel Nichols, Chief Product Officer of Victory Media and head of Military Friendly development. “They offer exceptional examples of what it means not just to build a program that meets federal requirements, but one that serves the military and veteran community from classrooms to careers.”

For more information about Terra State’s commitment to attracting and supporting military students, visit the college’s website at www.terra.edu or call Sabel at 419-559-2360.

Terra State will be showcased along with other 2017 Military Friendly® Schools in the annual Guide to Military Friendly Schools, special education issues of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine, and on militaryfriendly.com.