Norwalk resident named intern of the month at Ashland University

Bleile is a 2015 graduate of Norwalk High School.

He interned as a marketing specialist for the Foot & Ankle Center of Ohio in Wooster. He controlled internal marketing, focusing on improvement within the company for appeal and marketability. Bleile also participated in external marketing, which included billboards, TV commercials, newspaper ads and fundraisers. The goal of his external marketing required the use of a strict budget to create marketing campaigns for the best return on investment.

As well as internal and external marketing, he focused on attracting the 40 percent of new customers that stem from shoe leather marketing. Shoe leather marketing depended on the inclusion of a referral program for doctors and other relevant individuals to have reference of a trusted, reliable company for recommendations to patients or potential customers.

The internship has deepened Bleile's understanding of both the medical field and marketing. He also has developed a deeper appreciation for marketing. The Foot & Ankle Center of Ohio provided him with some real marketing experience and he said he now feels comfortable to face his career in the future.

"Ashland University has helped facilitate my continued development in the business world through an internship with the Foot & Ankle Center of Ohio," Bleile said.

The student advises other students to capitalize on as many internship opportunities as possible. He believes that the benefits and connections from each experience will prove to be valuable. This means that the more experience a student obtains, the better off they will be in their future careers.