League puts clever touch on technology

One of the ways we are trying to do this at League is writing grants for Clevertouch panels. We currently have one Clevertouch panel on each floor in each of the three math classrooms, and one in our small group reading/Title I classroom.

We always are looking for ways to provide the best to our students using minimal tax payer money. We have written two additional grants in hopes of getting four more Clevertouch devices and we will continue to write grants until each of our classrooms at League are outfitted with a Clevertouch panel. We have spent minimal district funds and none of the district technology budget in the purchasing of our Clevertouch devices.

The Clevertouch is a 65-inch screen that teachers can use in a variety of ways to engage and excite the students. It comes with more than 100 educational apps and can recognize up to 20 touches at the same time. Overall they help us to create rich and engaging experiences while providing the best opportunity to learn.

Most of our students navigate technology intuitively, coming up with their own solutions and uses. This allows them opportunities for higher level thinking and problem solving.

These devices allow children to access learning in a more stimulating way. Ultimately, technology helps the children to interact on a more sensory level, which makes it more enjoyable and it helps information to sink in.

Another source of technology at League is our computer lab with 30 chromebases and our three computer carts with 28 Chromebooks each. This technology allows teachers to better progress monitor our students to see areas of strength and weakness. Our teachers also use the Chromebooks to set specific computer programs tailored to individual needs. The students then get on the Chromebooks and complete the assignment/lesson the teacher set specific to their needs. The Chromebooks and chromebases are also used to teach research techniques and typing skills. Students then engage in higher level thinking to create a variety of products to turn in to their teachers.

Yet another opportunity we brought to our students this year was a day long Mobile Ed STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) program. In this program students were able to: Build an arch, program a robot, observe a 3D printer in action and interact with a friction raceway, a humanoid robot, and a bike generator.

Along with keyboarding and online test taking skills, another part of our technology curriculum our 4th graders are currently engaging in is coding.

Coding, in short, is telling a computer, app, phone or website what you want it to do. Learning the process of coding helps students develop problem solving and computational thinking skills. For more information on coding I recommend parents checkout www.code.org or do a YouTube search for “What Most Schools Don’t Teach” and watch the five-minute video.

At the time I’m writing this article, there are currently 517,393 open computing jobs nationwide. However, last year only 42,969 computer science students graduated into the workforce;15,196 of those jobs were in Ohio with only 1,109 computer science graduates. There are obviously opportunities available for our students interested in this field. Needless to say I had my first-grade son coding this summer.

Our students’ technology skills will continue to grow as they progress through Norwalk City Schools when they have opportunities such as the Maker Space at Norwalk Middle School and Robotics Club and Engineering Design and Development at Norwalk High School. With all of these opportunities it is certainly a great time to be a Trucker.

Local columnist Adam Kreischer is the principal of League Elementary.