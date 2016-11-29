“Yours is a great example for all Ohio schools.”

That saying, recognizing the schools academic and athletic accomplishments, doesn’t apply solely to the high school students though. Edison Middle School recently earned another reseason to be proud of its school in receiving The Momentum Award.

“The Momentum Award is presented by the State Board of Education and recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year. Schools must earn straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the report card. The school or district must have at least two Value-Added subgroups of students, which includes gifted, lowest 20 percent in achievement and students with disabilities,” the board of education website said.

The school received a special letter from the president of the board Thomas Gunlock.

“The Momentum Award recognizes schools that have received A’s on every value-added measure included on the 2016 Ohio School Report Card. For your students, you are keeping the learning momentum high!” Gunlock wrote the school.

“Your report card for the 2015-2016 school year indicates that your pupils made greater than expected progress in reading and mathematics. This is especially commendable because you no doubt have a diverse array of students whose educational backgrounds and learning needs vary.

“As a winner of a Momentum Award, you are part of a group of schools that is showing that children of every background and ability level can achieve. Members of the State Board of Education appreciate your leadership and dedication of your staff to achieve this success.”

Edison Middle School Principal Cory Smith counted the award as quite the honor.

"Edison Middle School is proud of our students and their achievement,” Smith said.

“Our staff works very hard to provide our students with exceptional classroom instruction to give them every chance for success. This award recognizes our students' achievement and our staff’s hard work and dedication to provide our students with the best education possible. This award is validation of just one of the many great things Edison Local Schools has going on right now."

The letter from the board finished by saying something every school would like hear said their education.

“Yours is a great example for all Ohio schools.”