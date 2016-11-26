D.A.R.E. officer makes course 'fun but informative'

The sixth-grade class cheered as D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instructor and school deputy Mitchell Cawrse walked up to the microphone on stage. They would cheer again as he told about the program and his time with the students and again at the end.

For many, it was Cawrse who made the class fun, interesting and an enjoyable part of their week. That was an outcome, Cawrse said he had hoped for.

“The program is set up to make it fun but informative at the same time,” he said at the students’ graduation. “I think the better thing is me getting to interact with the kids. They can see me on a day-to-day basis and build a relationship with the police so they know we’re here to help them, not take them to jail like some parents say we are. I can’t say that enough, that we’re not here to take them to jail.”

D.A.R.E. is meant to encourage students to stay out of situations that might cause them to end up behind bars, giving students the “skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs and violence and how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug- and violence-free lives,” the program’s website said.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1983, it’s now a program implemented in schools worldwide — and for good reason, according to Cawrse.

“The drugs and alcohol — those are one of the very first things that we learn about. It’s one of my favorite things to teach because it’s very informative with a lot of statistics, a lot of numbers, but it’s something that the kids here see a lot,” he said.

“A lot of kids’ parents use tobacco, either smoke or chew, and a lot of parents do drink as well. It’s more to help them (the students) be informed. I don’t think it’s telling them not to do that stuff, but to wait until you become an adult to make the decision. That’s probably my favorite part to teach, the alcohol and tobacco, and I never have enough time to teach it.”

Three of the 61 students who graduated the program this week were given special awards and and stuffed versions of the D.A.R.E. lion mascot for their excellent end-of-course D.A.R.E. essays. The students awarded were Chloe Fry, 11, daughter of Marlene Beal and Tony Fry; Isaiah White, 11, son of Lura and Tim White; and Emma Griffith, 11, Bryan Griffith and Billie Jean Music.

All three agreed the program was beneficial.

“It was a small challenge (going through D.A.R.E.), but not a hard one,” Fry said. “It’s definitely important to take a stand against drugs.”

Isaiah White said he felt like the course helped him “learn more about drugs and stuff and how they can hurt you.”

Griffith said she came away with a lot of information, but her favorite part was “Officer Mitch’s” stories.

“I didn't really know that much about D.A.R.E. or the class or anything and when I went through it, I thought it would be boring like my other classes,” she said. “But it’s actually fun. He’s a really fun guy. My favorite part about it was probably when he would tell us stories about when he goes off and when he’s not there (at the school).”