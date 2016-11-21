Monroeville places third in BGSU Firelands Academic Tournament

The academic quiz teams from Amherst Marion L. Steele and Monroeville High Schools captured second and third places, respectively.

The Academic Tournament is an academic quiz contest sponsored by BGSU Firelands. Eleven teams from area high schools participated in the six-round tourney.

"The performance of these students clearly indicated that a good deal of learning is going on in area schools,” said BGSU Firelands Dean Andrew Kurtz. “The quiz questions covered a wide range of subject matter, and required the students to draw upon problem-solving skills, in addition to having a good working knowledge of each of the ten academic disciplines from which questions were developed. The students should be very proud of their performance.”

The winning teams each received plaques. Also, in recognition of the first-place finish, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2017 graduate of Huron High School who will attend BGSU Firelands next fall.