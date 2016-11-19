Pleasant Elementary students learn digital photography

So the Pleasant Elementary third-grader took a photo with the digital camera.

“I haven’t seen berries over here. Those are cool berries,” the 8-year-old boy said.

Nearby, classmate Jacqueline Harris took photos of the trees which surround the playground because of the different colors on the leaves.

Art teacher Kelly Protzman is sharing her passion for photography with her students. Honestly, she said “there’s something wrong with my program” if she weren’t doing that.

“It’s important for me to instill (my students) with the love of photography,” she added.

Protzman has been teaching for five years in Norwalk City Schools. She will graduate in the spring with a master of fine arts from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

Third-grade student Ella Andrews took photos of tall trees.

“Because one side is dark and it’s light on the other,” she said. “And it’s swaying in a pretty way.”

The 8-year-old girl sounds like she has a lot of experience with a camera.

“My dad has a camera and I always take pictures on his camera,” she said.

During a family trip to New York, she took many photos.

“I saw the memorial of the Twin Towers. I also saw quite a few fountains in Central Park,” Andrews said.

On her own, Protzman works with mixed media.

“I do a lot of long exposure,” the teacher said. “I paint them when I’m done with them. They’re connected, so they tell a story.”

After painting her pictures in encaustics, she mounts them.

“I just do that on my own,” Protzman said.

For the art classes she teaches at Pleasant, she used part of her budgeted money to purchase digital cameras the students can use. This is the first year for the program.

“I think they’re doing really well. They do a pretty good job paying attention to the light,” Protzman said.

“I don’t know of any other school in the area doing digital photography,” added Protzman, who teaches art to kindergartners and first-graders at Maplehurst Elementary.

“By the time they get to third grade, they should really be able to express themselves,” she said.