“Several students said the comments made them feel unsafe and uncomfortable,” Como Park High Principal Theresa Neal wrote in an email to families on Tuesday.

The school district said Wednesday that the teacher, Bruce Ringaman, is the subject of a complaint being investigated by the district, but that state law prohibits the release of information regarding the nature of the complaint.

Joanne Hodgeman, a Como Park High parent whose daughter is in Ringaman’s math class, said her daughter told her that Ringaman showed students a Facebook video of four black teens assaulting a white man. He then is alleged to have said the teens attacked the man because he was a Donald Trump supporter.

When students asked how he knew that, Ringaman replied, “Why else would four black kids beat up a white guy?” Hodgeman said.

She said her daughter also quoted Ringaman as saying that he had voted for Trump, “that Africans should go back to Africa,” that he opposed gay marriage and that he supported the construction of a wall between Mexico and the United States.

Ringaman, who has been a district teacher since 1998, did not reply to an email seeking comment. He is the second Como Park High teacher to be investigated this year for allegations of inappropriate or racist comments.

In March, Black Lives Matter St. Paul threatened to shut down the school over a special-education teacher’s Facebook posts that the group saw as portraying students as drug dealers and gangbangers. The teacher, Theo Olson, was suspended for two weeks without pay and later agreed to step down on Aug. 18.

———

©2016 Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at www.startribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.