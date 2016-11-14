Reality check!

The school recently held a ‘reality store’ for the pre-teen and young teen students where they were able to simulate life as an adult and the expenses that come with that, as well as have the opportunity to realize our circumstances don’t always turn out how we might imagine them to.

As part of their high school and life-skills preparation, each student took a test that told them which jobs or careers would be best for them based on there interest, skills and personalities. From this ‘career cluster’ guidance counselors would assign the student a job or career, which would determine their weekly income.

“So if it’s human services, I assigned them a job like social worker, school counselor, things like that,” said guidance counselor Ashley Fishbaugh.

“Some kids got kind of ‘life-happens’ jobs; maybe they’re a server or waiter because you just don’t ever know. People’s lives just don’t turn out like how they think they will sometimes. A lot of kids have at least technical skills so they have a high school education plus some technical skills training, or they have a college degree. Then it tells them how much their yearly salary is.

“They start out at the bank or credit union and they deposit their check. So this is what they have to work on. So they deposit their check and then someone of them have credit card debt and some of them have student loan debt if they went to college. Some of them have children and they all have an unemployed spouse just to make things a little more fun I guess.”

The youth then had to ‘go about life’, paying bills and traffic tickets, buying groceries and clothing and doing all of life’s necessary things as an adult.

“Then they have to go around and buy all the different things like housing, auto, this kid got a ticket for driving without insurance because the police are here,” Fishbaugh said. “They buy health insurance, utilities, clothing. They get kind of to decide based on their income what kind of clothing they’ll be able to afford — more like thrift stores or departments stores like Walmart or more of the high-end stores like Abercrombie or mall-type stores. They have to pay for daycare ... They can pick from entertainment and they can go to the contributions table. There’s a chance table and you go and draw two cards at the chance table. it’s like you won the lottery you won $100 or you wrecked your car and have to pay your deductible and owe $500.”

While the Reality Store was a great idea, Fishbaugh said she couldn’t take credit for its originality, that she saw it used when she interned at Madison Schools in Mansfield. However, she said she felt it was just as important for her students to experience.

“We’re in this society where everyone just wants, wants and wants the best of everything and the kids get upset,” she said.

“They’re like ‘Well, I asked for the iPhone 7 for Christmas and my mom didn’t get it for me and I just don’t understand! That was the only thing I wanted.’ And they just don’t understand how much everything costs. So I think it really gives them an idea like ‘Oh man, my parents have a lot of different responsibilities to pay for and money doesn’t really grow on trees and it is expensive.’ I had a girl actually say to me, ‘I understand now why my mom can’t buy me the new iPhone. I understand.’

“So I think it helps them to understand and to think about money a little bit more,” Fishbaugh added.

It did for Tyler Sage, 14, who said he thought the Reality Store was “cool.”

“It’s helped me realize cars are expensive,” he said. “And kids are expensive.”

Sage said after going through the scenario he was pretty sure he was expensive for his parents as well.

“Also, the career portion why it’s important to have some of training after high school, and I’m not saying you have to go to college, but to have some sort of training whether you decide to go and be an apprentice to learn how to do a certain skill like electrician, or you go to EHOVE. Those are important—to have a job and be financially supported.”