Willard teacher selected for fall residential program

The institute entitled “Washington at War: From Soldier to Commander in Chief” at Mount Vernon, Virginia, will take place between Nov. 10 and 13. He will be provided with a full scholarship, which includes all program fees.

Participants reside on the 500-acre estate of the nation’s first president. The primary goal of the George Washington Teachers’ Institute is to increase the understanding of George Washington, his legacy and his role in the founding of our nation. The four-day institute is an immersive professional development experiences designed to support K-12 educators who teach about the life, leadership, and legacy of George Washington and the 18th century world in which he lived.

Participants must agree to support this goal by completing the following requirements:

• Fully and actively participate in all residential program activities

• Conduct a minimum of one district level or state level professional development presentation; the goal is to reach educators beyond your own school.

• Submit a report on the in-service presentation to Mt Vernon.