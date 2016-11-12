NHS art teacher 'one of the most outstanding in the state'

That’s how Norwalk High School Principal Brad Cooley bragged about the art teacher during the Norwalk City Schools board of education meeting Tuesday. VanBuskirk is the 2016 recipient of the Outstanding Art Teacher Award from the North Central Region of the Ohio Art Education Association (OAEA).

And sure enough, her award is a gold statue.

Cooley said VanBurskirk has been honored for “being one of the most outstanding teachers in the state of Ohio.”

“There’s no doubt we push the arts in this district,” said Cooley, noting how prominent students’ artwork is displayed in the NHS hallways and gallery of the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center.

Cooley added it’s wonderful having art teachers such as VanBuskirk and Rachel Hipp to make their students even better artists than they already are. Hipp earlier won a similar OAEA award.

Ashland High School art teacher Carmone MacFarlane nominated VanBuskirk, who has been teaching at NHS for 10 years, during the recent OAEA conference.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for all the things we do on a daily basis,” VanBuskirk said modestly before Tuesday’s meeting.

Van Buskirk said being an OAEA member for the last 10 years has been helpful through networking and getting to know other area art teachers.

“There are a lot of professional development opportunities available,” she said.

Linda Hoepter Poling, OAEA awards chairwoman, heaped high praise on what VanBuskirk does in her classroom and for art education.

“Mrs. VanBuskirk is an excellent example of consistent commitment to (her) students, while promoting art and art education to the school and the greater community. This award honors her professionalism, dedication and creativity, displayed daily in her art classroom.

“She continually meets the needs and interests of (her) students, bringing about learning, growth and development in all areas. She creates innovative and developmentally appropriate activities to stretch the imagination of (her) students and further develop their visual skills,” Poling wrote in a statement to the district.