Girl power: NMS students demonstrate NOPEC Energy Bike Project

Eighth-graders Amellia Copenhaver, Renee House, Lauren Metcalf and Emma Trost shared how energy- and power-efficient incandescent, CFL and LED light bulbs are. They used a stationary bicycle, an attached generator and power board to make their point.

The Norwalk Middle School students learned about wiring and electricity while building the power board. It was attached to a stationary bike, which when pedaled, reveals how much power it takes to activate the various bulbs. In August, the students built the system during a three-day experience in Independence for the NOPEC Energy Bike Project.

“They worked for 12 hours straight on that Thursday,” said seventh-grade science teacher Lauren West. “They did a fantastic job.”

The four students represented NMS, one of six schools to be invited for the project.

The NOPEC Energy Bike Project provided the students exposure to working in the science field. West said the experience gave the girls the confidence to show them they can do anything they want to do and overcome frustration.

NMS Principal Gary Swartz volunteered to pedal the bike during Tuesday’s presentation. The students shared what the fuse, circuit breaker and capacitor do on the board.

Since the bike is built out of three pieces, West said the entire system is easily transportable so she and/or the four students can offer similar demonstrations at other schools in the district.

In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, the board:

• Accepted the Jan. 31 retirement of executive secretary Cindy Schimpff, who has been with the district for 34 years. She started out working in the treasurer’s office and most recently has been the secretary for Corey Ream, director of operations.

• Extended the leave of absence of district employee Linda Moreno for 90 days without pay beginning Dec. 1.

“She is hoping to be back before the 90 days, but just in case, she asked for the (entire) 90 days,” treasurer Joyce Dupont told the board.

• Authorized Dupont to advertise for bids on two 83- or 84-passenger school buses.

• Approved a NOECA contract for a technical support services technician, the third such full-time position in the district. The contract, worth nearly $56,424, runs from Nov. 1 through June 3.

• Accepted a $200 donation from the Knights of Columbus and $125 from the Norwalk Kiwanis.