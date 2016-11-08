Norwalk school voters OK making permanent improvement levy continuous

“I am extremely appreciative to the Norwalk community for their support. It’s that support that allows our district to chart an innovative path to the future for all of our children,” Superintendent George Fisk said.

Fifty-seven percent of the voters supported what was known as the five-year renewal, with 3,797 people voted for the tax levy, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night.

The issue has been on the ballot since 1982 and has been renewed by voters seven times.

Tuesday’s approval means the issue wouldn’t appear on the ballot every five years. The levy isn’t a new tax. It won’t increase money to the district and the tax is restricted to paying for permanent improvements, such as renovating, equipping, remodeling and furnishing district buildings.

The levy is for 3 mills, but because it is a renewal and has been in place since 1982 it only collects at an effective millage rate of 1.1 mills. A homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 pays $36.27 per year and a homeowner 65 and over with the homestead exemption pays $27.20 annually. The only change to the levy is from a five-year levy to a continuing period of time.

“This approval will allow our district to efficiently plan for the future of our children,” Fisk said.

Permanent improvement (P.I.) money only can be used to pay for specific items. In Norwalk, the language limits money to only be used for “the purpose of adding to, renovating, remodeling, rehabilitating, furnishing and equipping buildings for school purposes and improving school sites.” This means the district can’t pay the electric bill, purchase food for the cafeteria or pay salaries with the P.I. money.

Local elections officials reported that 24,891 of the county’s 35,741 (69.64 percent) registered voters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s General Election, either in advance or at the polls.

Of those, 8,266 (23.13%) voted early.

Early voting began on Oct. 12 and ended at 2 p.m. Monday.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reported Monday that nearly 2 million of the state’s 7.9 million registered voters requested an absentee ballot, of which nearly 1.8 million were returned by that day, either by mail or in person.

Republican candidates won all contested races in Huron County.

Nearly all of the local issues passed. The only ones to fail were a Plymouth-Shiloh school levy renewal (819 to 812) and a Plymouth village additional tax levy for the cemetery.