Pleasant students get a message about veterans and what they mean to our country

And it wasn’t for the faint of heart a week before Veterans Day.

Dick Carlisle, a Vietnam veteran and former director of the Huron County Veterans Services office, spoke to the children about just how important veterans are to them and the country.

“At the end of our service in uniform we all share one wish — that our children and our children’s children don’t have to go through what we did,” Carlisle said as he held back the tears.

“I still see things that I saw as a young man, sorry, at nights when I lay my head down to go to sleep. I still see those things and I don’t want yout to have to go through them. You shouldn’t have to.

“That’s my message for today.”

It’s a message that hit home to most of the youngsters. When Carlisle asked them to raise their hand if they knew a veteran, most of them did.

Carlisle talked about war and medals and carrying a canteen. He talked about going out on patrol and sometimes shooting at the enemy.

He talked about how people get killed in war.

War isn’t pretty and Carlisle didn’t try to paint a pretty picture.

His message was simple — if you know a veteran (man or woman), tell them thanks. When you go to a parade and see the flag stand up and honor it. And when you hear the National Anthem, put your hand on your heart while honoring the song, the country and all of the veterans who have served to keep this country free.

Veterans Day is Friday and many more school events are planned around the area.