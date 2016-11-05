Manufacturing Showcase at EHOVE draws 1,000 students

Do you think of these jobs as disappearing, or even gone completely? For only unskilled folks? Assembly-line work only? A dirty, unchallenging atmosphere? You’d be surprised at what opportunities are really out there.

Northeast Ohio manufacturing continues to be a significant economic driving force that support families across the region, but there continues to be a shortage of skilled workers amongst many local employers within this industry. EHOVE Career Center is joining forces with the Erie and Huron county development councils to help the area overcome this shortage.

A showcase event called FutureMakers was held Oct. 11 at EHOVE Career Center. Twenty area manufacturing companies educated the youth participants about viable manufacturing and industrial career pathways.

At this interactive, hands-on day, more than 1,000 ninth-graders from Erie and Huron counties learned about technical skillsets and what it takes to pursue careers in this industry. Activities simulating techniques in welding, electrical, assembly, CNC and robotics were featured. Norwalk and Sandusky Ohio Means Jobs centers joined the effort by emphasizing what it means to be employable.

State Rep. Steve Arndt (R-District 89) attended the event to present a proclamation that he and Rep. Terry Boose (R-Norwalk Township) sponsored to recognize the FutureMakers Manufacturing Showcase by EHOVE and the Erie and Huron county development councils.

A full album of photos from the FutureMakers event is viewable with or without a Facebook account at www.Facebook.com/EHOVEworks. The Reflector published a story about this event in the Oct. 17 issue. A gallery of photos is available here.